Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Raised by Truist Securiti

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.21 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.23. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,192,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

