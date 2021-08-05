The Western Union Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,455 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,286% compared to the average volume of 105 put options.

The Western Union stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

