Tandem Diabetes Care Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,541 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,520% compared to the average daily volume of 97 put options.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.11. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -228.26 and a beta of 0.27.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
In related news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
