Tandem Diabetes Care Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,541 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,520% compared to the average daily volume of 97 put options.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.11. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -228.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

