Zacks: Analysts Expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). DarioHealth posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen started coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,573 shares of company stock worth $1,083,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the second quarter worth $248,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $217.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

