D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,914,000 after buying an additional 231,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $95.85 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

