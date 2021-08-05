Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $49,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.