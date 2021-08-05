Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $49,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22.

