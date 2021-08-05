Pflug Koory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

