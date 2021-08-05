Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires Shares of 3,500 Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $3,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.31 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

