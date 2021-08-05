IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.09.

NYSE:ADM opened at $58.75 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

