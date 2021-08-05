Pflug Koory LLC Invests $29,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after buying an additional 1,544,400 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after buying an additional 769,227 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 55.2% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,125,000 after buying an additional 673,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after buying an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

