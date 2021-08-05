Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ADUS stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 56.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

