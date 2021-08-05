Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,500 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.34 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

