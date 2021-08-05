Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,252 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

Shares of UTHR opened at $206.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

