Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 60,214 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,214 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $26,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $60.49 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

