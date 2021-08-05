Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PPBI opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.