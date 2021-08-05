California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after buying an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $20,015,000. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $19,554,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 542,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 3.10.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 167,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $407,700.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,303,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,718,111.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,532,216 shares of company stock valued at $190,210,944. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

