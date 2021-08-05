Short Interest in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Increases By 17.4%

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $13.68 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.