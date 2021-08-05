Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:INTEQ opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Intelsat has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.