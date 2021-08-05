Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.66. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $21.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

