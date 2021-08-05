TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.06.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $480.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.19.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 199,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.