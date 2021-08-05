Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $575 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.87 million.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $340.44 on Thursday. Atlassian has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $349.50. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 403.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.18.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.53.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.