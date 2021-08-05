Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) to Hold

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sify Technologies by 299.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sify Technologies by 105.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

