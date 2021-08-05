South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SJI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

SJI stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

