State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 657 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.28. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.14.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

