New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.03. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,277 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,386 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

