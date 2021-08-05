PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Down 6.9%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.62. 1,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 116,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYR. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

