Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading Up 4.9%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 41,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHVS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pharvaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $528.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Sell-side analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $64,447,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $28,897,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at about $23,811,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

