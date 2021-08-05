Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $154,000 in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTAB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 4,170.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 720,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,392,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,187,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTAB opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

