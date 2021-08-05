Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 105,964 shares.The stock last traded at $15.92 and had previously closed at $16.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 89.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts predict that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Largo Resources stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Largo Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

