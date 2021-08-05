Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $544.47

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $544.47 and last traded at $540.66, with a volume of 5068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $527.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $450.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total value of $135,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,250 shares of company stock worth $33,093,328 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

