GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.29 and last traded at $55.75. 27,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,675,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Get GDS alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of GDS by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,948,000 after acquiring an additional 443,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of GDS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,783,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after acquiring an additional 803,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the first quarter worth about $181,954,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.