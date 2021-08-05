American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.3% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.40.

Shares of AWK opened at $176.47 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $177.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

