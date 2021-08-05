TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 63,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 668,146 shares.The stock last traded at $26.42 and had previously closed at $27.42.

TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.