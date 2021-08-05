Oppenheimer Weighs in on Global Payments Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPN. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.37.

NYSE GPN opened at $165.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.65. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

