Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.57. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.37 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.86. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.