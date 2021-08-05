Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel Sells 314,300 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 314,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $23,581,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 333,270 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $24,998,582.70.

On Friday, July 30th, Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,790.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $25,000,440.90.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $25,000,239.60.

On Friday, July 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $24,999,509.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $25,001,896.80.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $5,721,855.15.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a PE ratio of -150.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Snap by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

