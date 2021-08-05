Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Given New $5.25 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.15 to $5.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of JUSHF stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Jushi has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51.
About Jushi
