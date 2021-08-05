KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

