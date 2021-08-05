Harsco Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Harsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.67 and a beta of 2.08. Harsco has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 185.1% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3,222.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

