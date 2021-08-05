Brokerages Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Aflac posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $54.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.50. Aflac has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

