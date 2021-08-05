Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $179,575,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Arista Networks by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares in the company, valued at $375,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $30,324,818. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $382.12 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

