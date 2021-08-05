Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $19,814,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $4,015,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of ABB by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 11,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $37.47.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

