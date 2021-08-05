Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 12,108 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Agenus worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Agenus by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Agenus by 26.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agenus by 367.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.