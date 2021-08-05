Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 33,031 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $150.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.95. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $544,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

