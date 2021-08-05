Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,414 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $47.89 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.09.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

