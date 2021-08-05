Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Joint were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $13,907,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Joint by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Joint by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Joint by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 62,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Joint by 53,032.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

The Joint stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,054.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,371.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

