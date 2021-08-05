Virtu Financial LLC Takes $252,000 Position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

In other IZEA Worldwide news, Director Lindsay A. Gardner sold 21,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $57,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,781.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Murphy sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $737,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,454.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,560 shares of company stock worth $969,234 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IZEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA).

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.