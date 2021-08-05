New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 7,400 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Gentex by 49.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.27. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

