Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after buying an additional 1,668,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.23.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

