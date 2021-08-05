Pflug Koory LLC Buys New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $28.63 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.06.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

